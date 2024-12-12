From a 10-year-old to a Muppet to a president-elect, NYSE bell-ringers range from famous to obscure

The first guest invited to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange in 1956 wasn’t a company executive, a politician or a well-known celebrity. It was a 10-year-old boy, Leonard Ross, who received the honor by winning a television quiz show.Since then, business titans, political giants and global film stars have all been among those ringing the opening bell at the NYSE. Ronald Reagan rang the bell as president in 1985. Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. – have also rung the bell. The list includes famous Muppets: Miss Piggy was once a bell ringer.

