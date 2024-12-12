Military service academies see drop in reported sexual assaults after alarming surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Pentagon data shows that reported sexual assaults at the U.S. military academies dropped in 2024 for the second year in a row. It marks a sharp turnaround from an alarming surge two years ago that triggered sweeping reviews and an overhaul in leadership. The decline in reports was mirrored by a similar decrease in the total number of students who said in an anonymous survey that they experienced some type of unwanted sexual contact during the school year that ended in the spring. Defense officials warn that the numbers are still high, and there is still a lot of work to be done.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.