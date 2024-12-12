Palm Springs to swear in city’s first openly gay Mexican American mayor

Ron deHarte will be sworn in as the 25th mayor of Palm Springs at a City Council meeting today.

The current mayor pro tem and representative of District 3, deHarte is set to become the city's first openly gay Mexican American mayor. He is also the CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Naomi Soto, a Measure J Oversight Commission chair, and David Ready, a former city manager, will also be sworn at Thursday's meeting, representing Districts 4 and 5, respectively.

Outgoing Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein and Councilmembers Lisa Middleton and Christy Holstege are expected to deliver final remarks. Bernstein will remain as a councilmember, however, the position of mayor rotates every year.

The agenda for the City Council meeting -- scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in City Hall, according to the city calendar, and open to the public -- also contains consent items to be voted upon by the current councilmembers.

Residents can also watch live at palmspringsca.gov, Palm Springs Community Television Channel 17 or the official Palm Springs YouTube channel.

