Paraguay reopens its embassy in Jerusalem, handing Israel a rare diplomatic victory

JERUSALEM (AP) — Paraguay has reopened its embassy in Jerusalem, a move that marks a diplomatic win for Israel as it faces increasing international isolation because of the Gaza war. It’s a controversial move, putting Paraguay among a handful of countries to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Israel annexed east Jerusalem in 1967 in a move that was not recognized by the international community. Most countries run their embassies out of Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar lauded President of Paraguay Santiago Peña at a ceremony following the opening.

