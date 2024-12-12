This hospital in Venezuela restores discarded toys for another round of love

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — One by one, the toys that show the wear and tear of love are restored for the holidays: sewed and combed, stuffed and dressed. The Barbie dolls, Kung Fu Panda and many more that have been left behind by children are being prepared to be gifted once more. This is the work of the Hospital for Soft Toys, a project in Venezuela’s capital. It began with a mother’s question: What to do with all the toys once children outgrow them? About 60 volunteers now meet at least twice a week. The project estimates it has recycled about 70,000 toys in the past seven years.

