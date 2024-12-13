How Timothée Chalamet transformed into Bob Dylan for ‘A Complete Unknown’

NEW YORK (AP) — How many roads must a man walk down to play Bob Dylan? Quite a few, at least, if you’re Timothée Chalamet. Off and on for some six years, Chalamet has been obsessively working toward his performance in “A Complete Unknown.” He has visited Dylan’s childhood home, learned how to play the guitar and immersed himself in the early ’60s New York that Dylan emerged out of. Though there were doubters, Chalamet’s performance — complete with singing and guitar playing — in the James Mangold-directed film has drawn near-universal praise.

