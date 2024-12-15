Four men arrested in North Macedonia during anti-terror operation, interior minister says

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four people suspected of planning terrorist attacks have been arrested in western North Macedonia, authorities said. Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski said the arrests came during raids on several locations in the western towns of Struga and Gostivar on Sunday. The detained men are suspected of being “part of terrorist organizations (and) have been under surveillance for a long time,” he said. All four are Macedonian citizens and were expected to face an investigating magistrate. Toshkovski said they aimed to recruit people from other Balkan countries to commit terrorist acts, without giving details.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.