Atlanta and Seattle to play first WNBA regular season game in Canada in August

The WNBA will stage its first regular season game outside the U.S. when Atlanta and Seattle play in Vancouver on Aug. 15. The league has had two exhibition games in Canada, including one played by Seattle this past season. The Toronto Tempo will begin play in 2026 as the first international team in league history. The Dream participated in the first preseason WNBA game in Europe when they beat the British national team in 2011. This will mark the fifth WNBA game played outside the U.S., with a previous contest played in Mexico in 2004. Viewership in Canada was up 175% last season.

