Longtime Auburn football team pastor dies in an accident on an Alabama lake

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — The longtime pastor of the Auburn University football team has died after falling into the water on Lake Martin in central Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the accident occurred Sunday evening. Officials say the Rev. Chette L. Williams fell into the water from his pontoon boat. The accident occurred at a dock near a restaurant. His body was found about 90 minutes later. Williams, a former Auburn linebacker, served as the Auburn football team chaplain. Williams was also the Auburn campus director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the State Director for Urban Ministries for FCA.

