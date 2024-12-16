National Guard soldier charged with murder in shooting at a Georgia military base

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a National Guard soldier with murder in a shooting that triggered a weekend lockdown at a Georgia military base. Court records show 25-year-old Natravien Landry made an initial court appearance Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Augusta. He’s charged with killing another man Saturday morning at a home on Fort Eisenhower, where Landry was assigned to an Army transportation unit. An investigator’s affidavit filed in court says Landry went to the home of a former girlfriend and fatally shot a man who had spent the night there. The victim’s name has not been released. An attorney for Landry did not immediately return phone and email messages.

