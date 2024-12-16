Prosecutors summon Kosovo’s prime minister in a move his supporters say is politically motivated

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s Special Prosecutor’s Office has summoned Prime Minister Albin Kurti to testify in a case that remains unclear, with his supporters saying it’s a politically driven move as the country gears up for election. According to the spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, Kurti was on a trip abroad Monday and that another date would be set for the summons. She declined to give details on the nature of the case. However, Kurti’s spokesman said last week the premier was called to testify in a case under Article 414 of the Criminal Code, which regulates offenses related to “abuse of official post or authority,” accusing the summons of being politically driven.

