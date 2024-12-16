Riverside County Sheriff’s office hosts annual Blue Light Ceremony

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Blue Light Ceremony to pay tribute to the 75 fallen peace officers across Riverside County according to the department.

Organizers said it's to remember and reflect upon the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., with check-in beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory is located at 71-100 CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.

