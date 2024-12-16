Syrian rebel force deploys to a village near Damascus to stop looters

HUSSEINIYEH, Syria (AP) — A rebel force has deployed to a village in southeastern Damascus to stop looters who swarmed a residential complex in the area and set some apartments on fire. The raid by the rebel force comes a week after the fighters marched on the Syrian capital in their lightening offensive that forced Syrian President Bashar Assad to flee, ending five decades of his family rule. The rebel fighters have prioritized security in the capital, where there was limited looting of private properties and attacks on security and government buildings.

