Amazon investing another $10 billion in Ohio-based data centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Amazon Web Services will invest another $10 billion to bolster its data center infrastructure in Ohio. The company and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the plan Monday. The new investment will boost the amount it has committed to spending in Ohio by the end of 2029 to more than $23 billion. AWS launched its first data centers in the state in 2016. It currently operates campuses in two counties in central Ohio. The new investment will allow AWS to expand its data centers to new sites across the state, but the company says those locations have not been determined yet.

