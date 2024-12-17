Canada imposes economic sanctions on 5 Venezuelan officials, including the high court president

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Canada has imposed economic sanctions on five Venezuelan officials, including the head of the country’s high court, accusing them of engaging in electoral fraud during the disputed July presidential election. Tuesday’s announcement from Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly came less than a month before the next presidential term of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro is to begin. It’s the fourth time that Canada imposes sanctions against individuals linked to Maduro’s government. Venezuela’s protracted political crisis deepened after the highly anticipated July 28 presidential election, which both Maduro and the political opposition claim to have won.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.