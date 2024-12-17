Couple drops lawsuit that led to Alabama frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A couple has dropped a lawsuit that led the Alabama Supreme Court to rule earlier this year that frozen embryos are what it called “extrauterine children.” A judge has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit Friday. The couple had filed a lawsuit after their frozen embryos were destroyed in an accident at a storage facility. The Alabama Supreme Court in February ruled that under an 1872 law, the couple could pursue wrongful death lawsuits, just as they could for the death of a child. The decision became a flashpoint in the national debate over abortion.

