Democrat Sherrod Brown says US Senate departure won’t be the last Ohioans hear from him

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown doesn’t plan to abandon his fight for American workers when he returns to Ohio as a private citizen in January. The 72-year-old Democrat said during his final Senate speech Tuesday that it wouldn’t be the last time people hear from him. Brown lost reelection in November to Republican businessman Bernie Moreno. Brown’s high political profile has fueled speculation he might seek a return to the Senate or the governorship in 2026. Without naming President-elect Donald Trump, sometimes described as a populist, Brown said true populism lifts people up, doesn’t play to race and division and prioritizes workers.

