Pirates demand $10 million in ransom after hijacking Chinese-owned fishing vessel with 18 captives

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An official says that the pirates who hijacked a Chinese-owned fishing vessel with 18 crew off the northeastern coast of Somalia last month are demanding $10 million in ransom. The hijackers have also shared photos on social media of their captives surrounded by armed men on the ship’s deck. The vessel was hijacked in late November and taken to Xaafuun district in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland. The ship’s security guards later joined forces with the armed men from the coastal region. A Somali government official said on Sunday that the hijackers asked for $10 million. The incident underscores the persistent challenges of maritime security in Somalia’s waters. Authorities say an investigation is underway.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.