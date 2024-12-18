China and India agree to work on solution to their border dispute in the Himalayas

BEIJING, China (AP) — China and India have agreed to work toward a solution to their long-running border dispute in the Himalayas after a military standoff there that began with a deadly clash in 2020. Wednesday’s development follows a pact on border patrols from October, which finally broke a stalemate that started with the clash in the Ladakh region. It was the first deadly confrontation between India and China since 1975 and sent tensions soaring. A statement from China’s Foreign Ministry after talks between special representatives on border issues said the two sides would seek “fair and reasonable” solutions and formulate a roadmap, undertaking easier steps first and dealing with the tough ones later.

