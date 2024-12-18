Former Uvalde schools police chief who asked for charges to be dropped returns to court

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The former schools police chief in Uvalde, Texas, who has asked a judge to throw out charges accusing him of failing to take action during the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, is expected back in court. Attorneys for Pete Arredondo have asked a judge to reject the 10-count indictment accusing him of child endangerment and abandonment. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the May 24, 2022, shooting. Arredondo says he should not have been charged for his actions that day. Former Uvalde schools police officer Adrian Gonzales faces similar charges. Arredondo and Gonzales will appear in court in Uvalde on Thursday.

