Jacob Collier enlisted 100,000 concertgoers on his way to more Grammy nods

LONDON (AP) — Six-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier took an unexpected approach to the final installment of his four-part “Djesse” album series. The volumes feature collaborations with artists across the globe. But on “Djesse Vol. 4,” he harnessed voices of the audience at his shows to create harmonies for the album. One track on “Djesse Vol. 4” is titled “100,000 Voices,” and it literally features that many singers. Collier is nominated for three Grammys in 2025. Those include album of the year, global music performance and best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella. The 30-year-old calls the album a “celebration of the human voice.” The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

