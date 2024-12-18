Jacob Elordi thinks Paul Schrader’s cinema language in ‘Oh, Canada’ doesn’t take long to learn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jacob Elordi is suddenly everywhere in Hollywood, so much so that he thinks he must be dreaming. Amid a remarkable streak of high-profile projects with respected filmmakers, the 27-year-old isn’t taking his success for granted. He stars in Paul Schrader’s most recent movie, “Oh, Canada,” in theaters now. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Elordi said he knew he had to accept the role as soon as the offer with Schrader’s name came in. He also rejects the notion that Schrader’s movies aren’t accessible to a wide audience.

