Pardon Trump? New York governor says president-elect would have to show ‘remorse’

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump fights to overturn his hush money criminal conviction, the one New York Democrat with authority to grant him a pardon signaled that she would need to see some remorse from the president-elect first. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked Wednesday if she would consider pardoning Trump, after a judge this week refused to throw out the conviction because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity. She responded that no one petitioning for a pardon would receive “extra favors” — but that one requirement for a pardon is remorse. Trump has been fighting for months to reverse his May 30 conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

