Supreme Court to weigh state moves to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will consider South Carolina’s move to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the latest abortion-related case since overturning it as a nationwide right. The court took up an appeal from the state Wednesday, agreeing to consider the legal question of whether Medicaid patients can sue over their right to choose their own qualified provider. South Carolina moved in 2018 to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood, which uses the money for family planning rather than abortions. Lower courts have blocked the order, finding the law gives patients the right to choose their own providers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.