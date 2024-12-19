COD breaks ground on its new athletic complex

College of the Desert broke ground on its new athletic complex, bringing long-awaited upgrades to the school's sports facilities.

The ceremony took place on the football field at the 50-yard line.

Student athletes say this is a "touchdown" for the school's athletic program.

The event was attended by school officials, local leaders and players from COD's football and soccer teams.

The complex will include a new weight room, IT support, stadium seating and locker rooms.

Laura Hope, interim superintendent, says the new complex will open up more opportunities for students.

“We really see athletics not just as an extracurricular but foundational to the way in and so it’s important we create good access points for our athletes so that they can come here and not only excel as part of the athletic program but also start to see themselves as lawyers and teachers and technicians.” Laura Hope, COD interim superintendent

The project is set to be completed in 2026.