Palm Springs ‘Music Heals’ shop fundraising for special needs music education

Published 10:27 AM

From jazz or rock to r&b, this locally-owned storefront has all your music needs in Palm Springs.

Nonprofit 'Music Heals Inc' runs on a mission of bringing music education to all students on the spectrum.

The shop sells vintage vinyl records, clothing and other collector's items. Year-round, proceeds fund music classes for the Valley's special needs children.

Tonight at 6, News Channel 3 shares how you can support the shop's mission this holiday season.

Athena Jreij

