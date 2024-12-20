Avalanche on Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountain kills 1 man

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s mountain rescue service says one person has died in an avalanche on Pirin Mountain, in the south of the country, rescue efforts are underway to find several others buried under the snow. According to initial information, the slide of a huge snow mass was caused by skiers who were descending off-piste. The Bulgarian Mountaineering and Skiing Association says the warmer temperatures in recent days have increased the risk of avalanches.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.