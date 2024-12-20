Avalanche on Bulgaria’s Pirin Mountain kills 1 man
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s mountain rescue service says one person has died in an avalanche on Pirin Mountain, in the south of the country, rescue efforts are underway to find several others buried under the snow. According to initial information, the slide of a huge snow mass was caused by skiers who were descending off-piste. The Bulgarian Mountaineering and Skiing Association says the warmer temperatures in recent days have increased the risk of avalanches.