Suspect in 3 deaths was killed by police in far-right influencer’s Chicago-area neighborhood

BERWYN, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected in the killings of three people in Illinois was fatally shot by police in suburban Chicago while in the neighborhood of a far-right political influencer. Nick Fuentes said on the social media site X that the man was outside his home in Berwyn with a gun and another weapon and rang the doorbell. Fuentes recorded it on a porch camera Wednesday night. Authorities say the man shot at Berwyn police during a subsequent foot chase and was killed by officers. Fuentes’ lawyer says Fuentes believes the armed man “was there to do him harm.”

