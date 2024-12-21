Greek authorities say boat capsizing victims and survivors were from Afghanistan. 2 Turks arrested

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says it continues to search for survivors or victims of a speedboat that capsized carrying migrants off the eastern Greek island of Rhodes. The capsizing, the result of the boat’s maneuvering to evade a patrol vessel, according to authorities, left eight confirmed dead. A total of 18 migrants, 12 men, three women and three minors, all Afghan nationals, were rescued, the coast guard said Saturday. The dead were also from Afghanistan, it said. Two Turkish citizens, ages 23 and 19, were arrested as the suspected traffickers. The boat sank, the coast guard said.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.