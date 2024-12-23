Arrest made in 2010 hit-and-run crash that killed five near Calexico

A suspect in the November, 2010 hit-and-run crash that killed five members of the Saddletramps Motorcycle Club is behind bars without bail on Monday, facing five counts of murder.

The crash happened when the suspect tried to pass the group of motorcyclists on State Route 98 near Calexico, causing an oncoming car to swerve to avoid hitting the suspect head-on. The driver who served lost control of his car, crashing into the motorcyclists, and the suspect fled the scene.

In September 2023, an anonymous tip identified the hit-and-run suspect, leading to a yearlong investigation by the CHP El Centro Area. With assistance from the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, a “no bail” arrest warrant was issued. The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Vista Detention Facility in San Diego County, awaiting transfer to Imperial County Jail.

