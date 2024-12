Netflix will have one of its biggest days since the site launched in 1998 when it carries two NFL games for the first time on Christmas. “NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix” kicks off with a two-hour pregame show at 11 a.m., before Pittsburgh hosts Kansas City. Baltimore faces Houston in the second game. The streaming giant agreed to a three-year contract in May to carry Christmas Day games.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.