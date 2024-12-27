Airstrike on insurgents mistakenly killed 10 civilians, Nigerian military says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Nigeria’s military says an airstrike targeting an armed group in northwestern Nigeria mistakenly killed at least 10 civilians. The villagers were killed on Christmas Day when the air force targeted a logistics base of the Lakurawa insurgent group in the Silame area of Sokoto state. On Thursday, the Sokoto state government said the air force mistakenly shelled the villagers in the early hours of Wednesday in an attempt to dislodge the insurgents from the area. However, on Friday, a defense spokesperson said the Lakurawa insurgents were directly hit by munitions and that the civilians died from “secondary explosions.”

