Still unable to find equipment makers, New Jersey offshore wind project seeks 2nd delay

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey offshore wind project is seeking a second delay because it still can’t find someone to build equipment for its turbines. Leading Light Wind had already received one pause of its project from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, but that pause ended on Dec. 20. The project wants another delay, this time through May 20. It says it remains committed to the project, one of three with preliminary approval in New Jersey. The board gave no indication when it might consider the request.

