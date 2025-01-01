Here’s your 2025 guide to the night sky and other celestial wow moments

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The new year will bring a pair of lunar eclipses. But don’t expect any sun-disappearing acts like the one that mesmerized North America last year. While the world will have to wait until 2026 for the next total solar eclipse, the cosmos promises plenty of other wow moments in 2025. A six-planet parade in January will be visible for weeks. Little Mercury will join the crowd for a seven-planet lineup by the end of February. The first of two total lunar eclipses will follow in March, followed closely by the first of two partial solar eclipses.

