New North Carolina Governor Josh Stein sworn in as another Democrat succeeds Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s latest Democratic governor has been sworn in to office with the new year. Josh Stein took the oath on Wednesday during a short ceremony in the old Senate chamber of the 1840 Capitol building. He succeeds Roy Cooper, who was barred by the state constitution from seeking a third consecutive gubernatorial term. Stein is succeeding Cooper again — Stein became attorney general in 2017 after Cooper held that job for the previous 16 years. While Republicans have recently dominated the General Assembly and the appellate courts in North Carolina, Democrats have now won eight of the last nine gubernatorial elections since 1992.

