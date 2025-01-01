Saudi Arabia says it executes 6 Iranians for drug smuggling

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has executed six Iranian men over drug smuggling, sparking strong objections from Iran at a time when the two countries are trying to mend relations. The Saudi Interior Ministry said on Wednesday the six men had been caught smuggling hashish into the kingdom and were executed after an appeal was rejected by the country’s Supreme Court. It said the punishment was in line with Islamic law and aimed at protecting citizens and residents “from the scourge of drugs.” In Tehran, the official IRNA news agency said the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Saudi ambassador in protest. The Middle East rivals reestablished diplomatic relations in early 2023 after seven years of tensions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.