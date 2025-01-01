Tens of thousands of people in Istanbul protest Gaza war

ISTANBUL (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have gathered on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on New Year’s Day to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Demonstrators waved Turkish and Palestinian flags and chanted “Free Palestine” in the protest, organized by a coalition of more than 300 pro-Palestinian and Islamic groups. Bilal Erdoğan, the son of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, addressed the crowd, urging support for Gaza and condemning Israel’s actions there. Drone video showed thousands of people filling the bridge and the adjacent Eminönü and Sirkeci districts. Turkish President Erdoğan has been a fierce critic of the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.