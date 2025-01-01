What we know after a driver crashes into pedestrians on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, killing 10
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a driver in a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians gathered on New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district early on New Year’s Day, killing 10 people and injuring 30 other revelers. The attack occurred on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties, and with crowds in the city in anticipation for the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game later Wednesday at the nearby Superdome. Two police officers who were shot after the driver emerged from the truck are in stable condition. The FBI says the suspect was killed after a firefight with police.