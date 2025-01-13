Skip to Content
Combating the spread of misinformation around the LA fires

Published 10:31 AM

Social media has helped us catch a glimpse of the devastation caused by the LA fires, but what has also spread as quickly is misinformation.

During a natural disaster, people are constantly on social media looking for real-time updates because it’s free and fast.

Officials say in most cases, people who are spreading misinformation want to be helpful but aren’t verifying the information they’re passing along.

To identify misinformation, officials recommend:

  • Pause
  • Research before sharing
  • Question the source
  • Investigate the issue

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

