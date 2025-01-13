Combating the spread of misinformation around the LA fires

Social media has helped us catch a glimpse of the devastation caused by the LA fires, but what has also spread as quickly is misinformation.

During a natural disaster, people are constantly on social media looking for real-time updates because it’s free and fast.

Officials say in most cases, people who are spreading misinformation want to be helpful but aren’t verifying the information they’re passing along.

To identify misinformation, officials recommend:

Pause

Research before sharing

Question the source

Investigate the issue

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.