SunLine Transit discusses future of public transportation, community solutions in the Valley

SunLine Transit Agency hosts the American Public Transportation Association Conference in Coachella Valley through the end of this week, sharing its plans for an innovative public transportation future.

Part of the event includes an opportunity for APTA attendees to visit SunLine's facilities for a tour, on Jan. 31, where they will learn about SunLine's innovative plans for hydrogen infrastructure and how it is shaping the future of public transit.

Part of SunLine's hydrogen infrastructure includes the purchase of seven hydrogen cell buses, valued at over $9.7 million. These buses replace the fixed routes vehicles that have exceeded their useful life of 12 years of 500,000 miles, according to SunLine's fiscal year 2025 budget.

