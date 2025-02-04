Two dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-10 near Washington St; Traffic heavily backed up

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 10 near Washington Street.

The crash was reported at around 1:00 p.m. on the westbound side of the I-10.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved at least three vehicles, including two big rigs.

According to CHP, a white Toyota was traveling westbound I-10, west of Washington Street, in the #2 lane at approximately 70 mph.

For unknown reasons the driver of the white Toyota abruptly turned the vehicle to the right and collided with a (blue) semi-truck and trailer traveling in the #3 lane. The impact caused the driver of the white Toyota to collide with a (red) disabled semi-truck and its trailer, which was broken down on the right shoulder.

There was a white tire repair truck which parked directly in front of the red disabled semi-truck and trailer.

The blue semi-truck and trailer continued and collided with the white truck and driver of the white truck, who was a pedestrian at the time of the crash and actively working on the red disabled semi-truck and trailer.

The maintenance repair driver and the driver inside of the white Toyota were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Traffic is impacted on both sides of the freeway, but most heavily heading westbound.

Espinosa said a hard closure is expected to remain in place at the scene for quite some time. There is no word on when the I-10 will reopen.

CHP noted at around 1:40 p.m. that traffic was being diverted to Varner Road.

