Fire Watch: Hope and Heroes – Sunday after the Super Bowl

By ,
Published 7:15 PM

It’s a day News Channel 3 anchor Karen Devine said she won’t soon forget.

Karen traveled to Altadena to meet up with a friend who lost her home in the Eaton Fire. A friend who made a last-minute decision that saved her life.

“I’ll be safer if I stay, I’ll be safer if I stay, I’ll be safer if I stay… and then I’m not sure what happened," said Kim Katner, reliving the horror of a day that will forever change her life.

“I don’t know, I don’t remember, like nobody called, didn’t get an evacuation warning, never did, I didn’t get anything but something made me go from I’m safer here to I gotta go and I don’t know what.”

Heading to safety with two dogs, Kim snapped pics and took video of the looming fire. A blaze quickly tearing through Eaton Canyon towards her neighborhood in Altadena.

Now, her home ash and rubble

Watch the special report, Sunday after the Super Bowl on Fox 11.

