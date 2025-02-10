One arrest, two cited in Cathedral City Police DUI/Driver License checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday

One driver was arrested, two drivers were cited during Cathedral City police's DUI/Driver License checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday.

Police said a total of 1403 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint, which was located at eastbound East Palm Drive and West Buddy Rogers, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

CCPD released data on the checkpoint Monday morning:

491 vehicles were screened

One driver was arrested for driving under the influence

Two drivers were cited for driving without a license.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, police said.

"The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs," reads a CCPD news release.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Cathedral City Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

DUI/Driver License checkpoints were held throughout the county on Sunday. Data from other checkpoints has not been released as of this writing.

