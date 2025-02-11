Skip to Content
Gene Autry Trail Closed Due to Low Visibility

KESQ
By
today at 5:14 AM
Published 5:27 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs has announced the closure of North Gene Autry Trail between Via Escuela and Salvia Road due to sand buildup and low visibility. The closure was implemented at 5:00 a.m. on February 11, 2025, to ensure the safety of motorists.

City officials urge drivers to seek alternative routes and exercise caution while traveling in the area. Updates on the road conditions will be provided as they become available.

For more information, residents can visit the City of Palm Springs website and sign up for community alerts.

Joel Killam

