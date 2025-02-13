Skip to Content
N. Indian Canyon closed between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet

today at 11:09 PM
10:44 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Springs officials are reporting N. Indian Canyon Drive is closed between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet as of just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday due to flooding.

City officials urge drivers to seek alternate routes and exercise caution while traveling in the area to avoid delays and backups near the closure areas.

Updates on the road conditions will be provided as they become available.

For more information, residents can visit the City of Palm Springs website and sign up for community alerts.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect due to rain and mountain snow. We've been getting rain throughout the day and evening. The rain we've received in the valley has impacted roads along the Whitewater Wash areas.

Cynthia White

