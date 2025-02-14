A closer look at inflation in Riverside County, as new data shows sticky inflation and slower spending nationally

New data from the Department of Labor shows inflation is climbing again in Riverside County, up nearly 2% over the last two months.

For many consumers, the most significant pain points are rent and housing costs, which jumped 2% from December to January, according to the Bureau of Labor. Also food prices are also on the rise—up 1.6% in that same period.

"Yeah, yeah. It hurts your wallet, and that's for sure," one Palm Springs resident shopping at Ralphs said.

While gas prices aren't as high as last year, they're creeping up.

"A year ago diesel was 5 dollars gallon. Now it's up to 4.89."

Statewide, gas prices have risen for the second week, according to the U.S Energy Administration.

California averages $4.39 for a gallon of regular fuel, up from $4.25 just last week.

So, what can consumers in the Golden State expect for the future?

Nationally, retail spending has dropped for the first time since August.



It's a sign that consumers may be pulling back amid sticky inflation.



And that's a big reason why the Federal Reserve is hitting pause on interest rate cuts after making consecutive cuts last year.

But beyond prices at the store and the pump, southern California's recent wildfires could also ripple effect on the economy.

Recovery costs, California, and the housing market will all be impacted.



Some experts anticipate a construction industry boom as rebuilding begins.