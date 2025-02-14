Skip to Content
Longtime couples share relationship secrets

KESQ
By ,
Published 2:32 PM

Blame it on high divorce rates or changing societal norms— but fewer people are looking for love. According to a Pew research, society has seemed to fall out of love with romance.

"Half of singles say they are not currently looking for a relationship or dates, while a growing share of Americans are not getting married,"

And even if people do want to find love, about 40–50% of first marriages end in divorce,

Still, there’s something to be said about true romance. 

Tonight at 6:00 p.m., News Channel 3's Allie Anthony talks with two local couples who've weathered it all, sharing their secrets to a successful relationship.

Allie Anthony

KESQ News Team

