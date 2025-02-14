Modernism Week kicks off in Palm Springs with ode to famous architects, iconic homes

Tonight, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Modernism Week, a pre-party event will kick off in at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Mayor Ron deHarte and other dignitaries will celebrate the event with a proclamation honoring the start of Modernism Week.

The week will feature more than 500 events, bus tours of iconic Palm Springs homes, and vendors from across the world.

Tune in this evening for a live look at the event's kickoff and what to expect this week.