Skip to Content
News

Modernism Week kicks off in Palm Springs with ode to famous architects, iconic homes

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:28 PM

Tonight, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Modernism Week, a pre-party event will kick off in at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Mayor Ron deHarte and other dignitaries will celebrate the event with a proclamation honoring the start of Modernism Week.

The week will feature more than 500 events, bus tours of iconic Palm Springs homes, and vendors from across the world.

Tune in this evening for a live look at the event's kickoff and what to expect this week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content