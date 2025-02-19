City previews 38th annual Palm Springs Black History Parade

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs officials and the city's Black History Committee gave a preview today of Saturday's 38th annual Palm Springs Black History Parade.

The parade, themed "African Americans and Labor," will feature appearances from grand marshals Eternity Hickman and Josephine Hoskins -- Miss Black USA Talented Teen and Miss Arizona High School America, respectively.

The procession will begin 11 a.m. at Palm Canyon Drive and Baristo Road, highlighted by a P-51 Mustang flyover. The aircraft, the appearance of which was arranged by the Palm Springs Air Museum, will be painted with red tails to represent the aerial efforts of the Tuskegee Airmen, a squadron of Black pilots during World War II.

"The city of Palm Springs recognizes the rich culture, history, and important accomplishments of our African American community and the work of the Palm Springs Black History Committee,'' Mayor Ron deHarte said in a statement.

Following the parade, Downtown Park will host a Town Fair at noon, featuring food and live entertainment.

The parade traditionally features cultural dances, drill teams, drum squads and horseback riders. Applications to march in the 2025 parade close Wednesday.

Additional information can be found at palmspringsblackhistory.org.