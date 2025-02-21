Palm Springs Pride Hockey Tournament aims to foster inclusion, positive change through visibility

The Coachella Valley Pride Hockey Association brings Palm Springs International Pride Hockey Tournament to Acrisure Arena for the third time from Feb. 20-23.

With 16 teams and players from 105 cities in the United States and Canada, the CV Pride Hockey Association’s aims to grow access to hockey for everyone in the Valley, "by engaging LGBTQ+ Athletes and Advocates."

It says hockey is a sport for everyone that can foster inclusivity and lasting positive change. Through the tournament, CV Pride Hockey Association hopes to show visibility – something they say doesn't happen often in sports.

The organization hopes to show people homophobia still exists in sports, and "when LGBTQ+ individuals are visible, it encourages a culture of respect and accountability, making the game more welcoming for everyone," according to the associations announcement.

It hopes to encourage young players to be seen and show them that they don't have to hide to succeed in sports through the visibility of the tournament.

